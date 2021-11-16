L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on December 3rd

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

LHX opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

