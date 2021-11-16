Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.006. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.98. Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

