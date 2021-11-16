793,328 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 793,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

