Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

