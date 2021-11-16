Comerica Bank Acquires 17,501 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPLA opened at $166.90 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

