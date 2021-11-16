ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MODV. Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

ModivCare stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.87. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ModivCare will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ModivCare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ModivCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ModivCare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ModivCare by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ModivCare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

