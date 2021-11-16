The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.87 EPS

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $5.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.57 million, a P/E ratio of 106.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

