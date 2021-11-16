Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.32. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.96.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $409.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

