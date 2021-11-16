Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 580,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Yext as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $165,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $93,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

