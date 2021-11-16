257,205 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 257,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,805 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

