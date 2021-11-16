Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 159,123 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 621.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,056,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,976,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 64.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

