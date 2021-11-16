Future Generation Investment Company Limited (FGX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on November 25th

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Future Generation Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
In other Future Generation Investment news, insider David Paradice 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th.
About Future Generation Investment
