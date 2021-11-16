Future Generation Investment Company Limited (FGX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on November 25th

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Future Generation Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

In other Future Generation Investment news, insider David Paradice 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th.

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

