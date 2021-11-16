Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,781,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $262.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $193.58 and a 12-month high of $264.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

