First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 21,806 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

