Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,419,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.14 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.04.

