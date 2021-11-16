State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 9,518 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of MAA opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $207.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.74 and its 200 day moving average is $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

