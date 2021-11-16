State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after purchasing an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 185,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,718 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day moving average of $213.71. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.19 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

