Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 519.29 ($6.78).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PETS. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 459 ($6.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 491.08. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

