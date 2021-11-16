-$0.04 EPS Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Iridium Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54.

Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

