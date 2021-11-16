Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the October 14th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEYMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

