Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Short Interest Down 99.6% in October

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the October 14th total of 506,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 787,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FVIV opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

