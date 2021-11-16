State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

