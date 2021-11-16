Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Decreases By 71.4%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

SMFKY stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

