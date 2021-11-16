State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,337 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $351.47 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $351.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.29.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

