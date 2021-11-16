Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Declines By 66.1%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the October 14th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.4 days.
SHPMF opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.31.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
