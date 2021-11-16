Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.78.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

