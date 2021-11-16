Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Declares GBX 18.70 Dividend

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ICP opened at GBX 2,364 ($30.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,578 ($20.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,493 ($32.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,173.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,152.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, with a total value of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

