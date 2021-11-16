Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 568,094 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 568,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after buying an additional 2,190,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after buying an additional 483,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,216,000 after buying an additional 285,110 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,013 shares of company stock worth $5,011,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 4.34. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

