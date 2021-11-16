Marshall Wace LLP Takes $8.84 Million Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 915,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAH. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth $17,388,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth $11,321,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth $8,588,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,388,000.

NASDAQ:ACAH opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

