928,428 Shares in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 928,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.15% of Alkuri Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $8,058,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,924,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

