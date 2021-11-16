BitGreen Hits Market Capitalization of $751,382.81 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00147598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.26 or 0.00499347 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00075626 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

