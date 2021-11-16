Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.56.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

