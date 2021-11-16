Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Chinh Chu Sells 1,020 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Utz Brands alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74.

On Monday, November 1st, Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $1,192,492.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07.

Shares of UTZ opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,409,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,753,000 after buying an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,104,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.