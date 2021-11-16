CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich acquired 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of CohBar at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

