Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 211.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $833.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.22. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digimarc stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

