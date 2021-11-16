Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.603 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.50 million-$208.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.33.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average of $125.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endava stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

