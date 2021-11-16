Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $22.70 million and approximately $278,894.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.89 or 0.00039474 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00067857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00071400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,397.31 or 0.99778535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.55 or 0.07033622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 950,144 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars.

