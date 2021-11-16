AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.78. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AECOM by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AECOM by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 84.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $3,231,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.