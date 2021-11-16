68,330 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $79.46 and a one year high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

