Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.22. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

