Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 113,236 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CommScope by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,388,000 after purchasing an additional 234,229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,384 shares of company stock worth $639,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.