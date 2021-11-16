Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $7.34 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,523 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.86.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $254.15 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,090,994 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.