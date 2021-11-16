Mariner LLC Increases Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.50 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.