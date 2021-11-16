EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

