MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,291 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,393,000 after buying an additional 463,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at $38,689,376.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 662,760 shares of company stock worth $22,102,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

