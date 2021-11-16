Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $8.02 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,017,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

