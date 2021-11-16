EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,125 Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 103.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 7.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 9.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.56. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

