Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 204,085 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

