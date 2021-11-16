Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 325,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Amundi bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,507 shares of company stock valued at $642,595. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

