QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) versus Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head-To-Head Contrast

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($2.86) -14.19 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 23.69 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -127.85

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantumScape, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -15.75% -12.24% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Volatility & Risk

QuantumScape has a beta of 10.93, indicating that its stock price is 993% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 4 1 0 2.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.45%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

